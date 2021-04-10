'Prince Philip was the man': The Crown's Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies react to Duke of Edinburgh's death

Actors Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies have paid their tributes to Prince Philip. The news of Queen Elizabeth II's husband's death was confirmed by the British Royal Family on Friday, April 9.

Smith essayed the role of a young Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown. Menzies, meanwhile, stepped into the shoes of Duke of Edinburgh for the third and fourth seasons. He essayed the role of a middle-aged Philip in the series.

In a statement to the international press, Smith deemed Philip 'the man' and offered his condolences to the queen. "I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you," his statement read, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Menzies, on the other hand, took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on Philip's death. He said, "If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I'm fairly sure he wouldn't want some actor who has portrayed him on television giving their opinion on his life." He then quoted Orlando from Shakespeare's As You Like It and said, "'O good old man! how well in thee appears, the constant service of the antique world...' RIP."

The makers of The Crown also shared their thoughts on Philip's death. "Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," they said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time."

The Crown, which shows is based on the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II and her royal family, has been on for four very successful seasons. The fifth season is set to start rolling later this year. The new season will star Imelda Staunton as the Queen, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

