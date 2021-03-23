Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out, see pics
Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out, see pics

A little over a month after Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment', the actor was reunited with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra joined them too.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and Manish Malhotra come together for a night out.

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda recently. She joined the Telugu actor, along with Liger producers Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, for a small get together.

In one of the pictures shared by Charmee, the stars were seen posing for a selfie which was clicked by Vijay. In another, the group stood together while they asked someone to take their photo. Charmee shared the picture with the caption, "When ART brings ARTISTS together, this is what it looks like."

In February, Sara revealed she had a fan moment when she met Vijay. The actor posed with the Arjun Reddy star and shared the picture on her Instagram Stories. Ever since, fans have been hoping that the two stars come together for a movie.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1. The actor starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie. The movie was originally slotted to release on the big screen but found its way to the online streaming platform owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Her last big-screen outing was Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara will soon appear in Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar as well.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar thanks Milkha Singh as he praises Toofan: 'Your words of appreciation mean the world to me'

Vijay, on the other hand, has been spending time in Mumbai lately. The actor is set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. Photos of the actors performing a scene had gone viral before the pandemic shut down the shoot. Earlier this year, Karan had announced that Liger will be releasing on September 9. Sharing the poster, Karan said, "All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed."

