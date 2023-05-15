Sara Ali Khan jokes Vicky Kaushal is fourth co-star to marry after working with her: Just make them sign a film with me

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal unveiled the trailer of their film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, together on Monday. The actors are paired together for the first time in the film co-written and directed by Laxman Utekar. At the trailer launch, Sara joked that Vicky was the latest in a line of male co-stars who ended up tying the knot after working with her. Previously, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vikrant Massey all married their partners after their projects were done. (Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's love-hate married life reminds of Govinda Naam Mera)

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai.

Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke features Vicky and Sara as a couple, Kapil and Soumya, respectively. They fall in love and after their marriage, their relationship falls apart. Neither can stand their constant bickering so they opt for a divorce. The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi and Neeraj Sood among others.

At the trailer launch event on Monday, Sara exclaimed, "He is the fourth actor jo mere saath shooting karte karte shaadi kar leta hai.” Vicky Kaushal shared that anyone who wanted to get married should work with her. The actor married actor Katrina Kaif in December 2021.

She laughed and added, "Main bol chuki hoon, jisko bhi shaadi karni hai aur jin auraton ko shaadi karwani hai (I've said it before, anyone to wants to get married, or any women who want their partners to marry), just make them sign a film with me. I think there's something about my energy that makes them want to run away and get married immediately."

Sara has previously worked with Ranveer on Simmba (2018), Varun on Coolie No. 1 (2020), and Vikrant on the recent Gaslight. Ranveer married actor Deepika Padukone in November 2018 before the release of Simmba. Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021, a month after Coolie No. 1 came out. Finally, Vikrant married actor Sheetal Thakur in February 2022.

Co-written by Laxman, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2, 2023. Laxman's last film was the 2021 surrogate drama Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi.

