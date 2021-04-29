Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan pulls up fan for wanting selfie amid pandemic, asks 'what are you doing?' Watch video
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan pulls up fan for wanting selfie amid pandemic, asks 'what are you doing?' Watch video

Sara Ali Khan schooled a fan on appropriate behaviour amid the pandemic as he tried to take a selfie with the actor. Watch video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan was spotted at airport with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are back in Mumbai. They were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. In a video, Sara is seen asking a selfie-seeking fan to behave in a responsible manner and be mindful of social distancing amid the pandemic.

Sara and her family were reportedly in the Maldives. In the video, as Sara walks towards her car, a man approaches her for a selfie. His mask is pulled down till his chin. Sara is in a mask and also has a face shield on. Seeing the man approach her, Sara says with folded hands: "Kya kar rahen hai? Aap yeh bilkul mat kijiye. Yeh nahi karna chahiye (What are you doing? You shouldn't be doing this, please don't do it)." She then entered a waiting car and waved to the paparazzi.

Sara is seen in a blue off-shoulder dress, while Ibrahim can be seen in a blue and white striped shirt. Amrita is in a white chudidar kameez combination.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to help India in procuring oxygen: 'You have crores of rupees'

Many Bollywood celebrities were criticised online for posting pictures from exotic locations like the Maldives, Goa and other places, when there was a raging pandemic back home. Author Shobhaa De in an Instagram post asked celebrities to keep things private and not post pictures, if they happened to be on a holiday.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of the 1990s hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. She also shot for her film Atrangi Re, after the government had relaxed rules around September-October last year.

Actor Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are back in Mumbai. They were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. In a video, Sara is seen asking a selfie-seeking fan to behave in a responsible manner and be mindful of social distancing amid the pandemic.

Sara and her family were reportedly in the Maldives. In the video, as Sara walks towards her car, a man approaches her for a selfie. His mask is pulled down till his chin. Sara is in a mask and also has a face shield on. Seeing the man approach her, Sara says with folded hands: "Kya kar rahen hai? Aap yeh bilkul mat kijiye. Yeh nahi karna chahiye (What are you doing? You shouldn't be doing this, please don't do it)." She then entered a waiting car and waved to the paparazzi.

Sara is seen in a blue off-shoulder dress, while Ibrahim can be seen in a blue and white striped shirt. Amrita is in a white chudidar kameez combination.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to help India in procuring oxygen: 'You have crores of rupees'

Many Bollywood celebrities were criticised online for posting pictures from exotic locations like the Maldives, Goa and other places, when there was a raging pandemic back home. Author Shobhaa De in an Instagram post asked celebrities to keep things private and not post pictures, if they happened to be on a holiday.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of the 1990s hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. She also shot for her film Atrangi Re, after the government had relaxed rules around September-October last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan amrita singh ibrahim ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Alaya F says comparisons with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday are 'wonderful': 'They all have something unique to offer'

UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 07:16 AM IST
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan posts unseen childhood photo of Sara Ali Khan in a salwar kameez, fans call her a ‘princess’

PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 02:57 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP