Rakhi Sawant requests Kangana Ranaut to come forwards and help India in procuring oxygen.
Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to help India in procuring oxygen: 'You have crores of rupees'

  • Rakhi Sawant has reached out to Kangana Ranaut, asking her to come forward and help procure oxygen.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 10:43 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant has reached out to Kangana Ranaut with a request. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant has asked the Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi star to come forward to help procure oxygen cylinders. Over the past few days, several stars are doing their bit to help the country as it tackles a healthcare crisis amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, when Rakhi stepped out and interacted with the Mumbai paparazzi, a man from the press asked, "Kangana ji bhi bol rahi thi aaj kal desh ki haalat bahut kharaab hai, Modi ji sahi hai ya galat hai, oxygen nahi mil raha kayi kayi jagah pe, humare liye, desh ke liye, toh uske baad kya bolna chahengi. Kangana ji ne bola hai jo (Kangana has said that the country's condition is not good. PM Narendra Modi is right or wrong, oxygen is unavailable in many places, what do you have to say to that?)"

Rakhi, in her true style, replied, "Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people.).

India has been grappling with huge rise of Covid-19 cases and resource crunch. Several Bollywood stars have dedicated their social media accounts to mobilise resources. This includes Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza.

In the video, Rakhi also was seen wearing a double mask only to remove it and interact with the press. She was also seen spraying sanitiser in the air and schooling the cameramen on taking care of their families and keeping coronavirus at bay.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik says someone tried hacking into her Instagram: 'Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through'

Rakhi's mother recently underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her body. Sharing a video from the hospital, Rakhi had thanked actor Salman Khan and his brother, actor Sohail Khan for helping her.

kangana ranaut rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi goes vegetable shopping in PPE kit, removes mask while talking. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant shared a video in which she is seen shopping in a PPE kit, but fans slammed her for removing mask each time she spoke.
Rakhi Sawant's husband is yet to reveal his identity to the world.
Rakhi Sawant declares her husband is real: ‘I swear on my mom’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant addressed speculation about the existence of her husband Ritesh and swore on her mother that he is very much real. She admitted, however, that she is unsure about where her marriage stands at the moment.
