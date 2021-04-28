Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to help India in procuring oxygen: 'You have crores of rupees'

Rakhi Sawant has reached out to Kangana Ranaut with a request. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant has asked the Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi star to come forward to help procure oxygen cylinders. Over the past few days, several stars are doing their bit to help the country as it tackles a healthcare crisis amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, when Rakhi stepped out and interacted with the Mumbai paparazzi, a man from the press asked, "Kangana ji bhi bol rahi thi aaj kal desh ki haalat bahut kharaab hai, Modi ji sahi hai ya galat hai, oxygen nahi mil raha kayi kayi jagah pe, humare liye, desh ke liye, toh uske baad kya bolna chahengi. Kangana ji ne bola hai jo (Kangana has said that the country's condition is not good. PM Narendra Modi is right or wrong, oxygen is unavailable in many places, what do you have to say to that?)"

Rakhi, in her true style, replied, "Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people.).

India has been grappling with huge rise of Covid-19 cases and resource crunch. Several Bollywood stars have dedicated their social media accounts to mobilise resources. This includes Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza.

In the video, Rakhi also was seen wearing a double mask only to remove it and interact with the press. She was also seen spraying sanitiser in the air and schooling the cameramen on taking care of their families and keeping coronavirus at bay.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik says someone tried hacking into her Instagram: 'Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through'

Rakhi's mother recently underwent surgery to remove a tumour from her body. Sharing a video from the hospital, Rakhi had thanked actor Salman Khan and his brother, actor Sohail Khan for helping her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON