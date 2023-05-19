Sara Ali Khan reacts to people comparing her to grandma Sharmila Tagore after saree look at Cannes Film Festival 2023

After making her Cannes red carpet debut in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, actor Sara Ali Khan wore another creation by the designer duo on day 2 of the ongoing international film festival. She wore a monochrome fusion saree-style outfit, which reminded fans of her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. In response to the comparisons, Sara called her 'badi amma (grandmother)' the 'epitome of beauty and grace'. Also read: Sara Ali Khan looks regal in her white saree-style outfit at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'replica of Sharmila Tagore'

Sara Ali Khan's look at Cannes reminded fans of Sharmila Tagore.

Reacting to a collage of her Cannes look and one of Sharmila Tagore in a similar hairstyle decades ago, Sara wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday, "Epitome of beauty and grace – my lovely badi amma (hug emoji)... Even the suggestion of this comparison is beyond flattering (heart eyes emojis)." Sara is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh.

On Wednesday, Sara wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree-inspired look at Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. While the reaction to her first two Cannes looks – a beige lehenga for the festival's opening day and a black gown at the opening night party – were lukewarm, fans gave Sara the thumbs up for her third look at Cannes 2023. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself posing in the designer look.

Reacting to the photos, many had compared Sara to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her stylish outfits and striking hairstyles. One fan commented, "That Sharmila Tagore hair." Another said, "Replica of your grandma Sharmila Tagore ji with her 60s-70s look in your first picture… breathtaking." Another commented, "Sara and white – what a combination."

Sara was last seen in Gaslight with Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. She is awaiting the release of Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which features her alongside Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film will be released in theatres on June 2.

She also has Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan due for release later this year. The period drama is backed by Karan Johar. Sara had recently also wrapped up Murder Mubarak. In the Homi Adajania film, she will be seen along with Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

