Sara Ali Khan says this when asked about marrying a cricketer, amid dating rumours with Shubman Gill

Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In a recent interview, the actor was asked if she would ever marry a cricketer. Given that the actor was linked to cricketer Shubman Gill, the actor had a diplomatic response to the question. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan replies to comments over her visit to Mahakaleshwar temple: ‘Main jaati rahungi’)

Sara dating Shubman Gill?

Sara Ali Khan responded to a question about whether she would want to marry a cricketer. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Although the duo have addressed the dating rumours, however, never confirmed or denied it directly. They have been spotted by the paparazzi at a restaurant in Mumbai last year in October. A video of Sara and Shubman making their way out of the same hotel and boarding the same flight had added fuel to the relationship rumours. Earlier, Sara was linked with actor Kartik Aaryan but they parted ways in 2020, as confirmed by Karan Johar.

Sara Ali Khan on marrying a cricketer

In an interview with India Today, when Sara was asked about whether she would be interested in following in the footsteps of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore and marrying a cricketer, the actor said, "I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the actor was further pressed to answer if anyone from the current Indian team has caught her attention, the actor said, "I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so."

Sara's last outing Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had her paired with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film has been performing well at the box office and has minted ₹30 crore so far. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film released in theatres countrywide on June 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON