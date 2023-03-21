Sara Ali Khan reveals Amrita Singh's reaction to her breakup, when Saif called her acting 'not good'

Sara Ali Khan has been busy promoting her upcoming film Gaslight, which features her alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. It is scheduled to be released on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. In a recent interview, Sara was asked about actor-mom Amrita Singh's reaction to her breakups. She was also asked what was her father-actor Saif Ali Khan's take on the failure of her 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. Also read: Sara Ali Khan says she was 'horrible' in Love Aaj Kal Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh in an ad.

Sara was also asked about one occasion, where her outspokenness put her in trouble. Responding to this Sara Ali Khan said it was something she had said during 'an interview' she gave, and refused to elaborate further.

During an interview with ETimes, when asked what were the two words mom Amrita Singh said to her after a breakup, Sara said she says, "It's okay." Sara was reportedly dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. The two have never confirmed or denied their relationship; however, filmmaker Karan Johar had spoken about their alleged breakup in an interview last year. There were also reports of Sara dating cricketer Shubman Gill, although neither has confirmed their rumoured relationship.

When asked what was Saif's reaction to her film Love Aaj Kal, not doing well, Sara said, "He was not happy. He did not like the performance. He said it was not good." Imtiaz Ali’s first Love Aaj Kal (2009) had Deepika Padukone with Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film also featured Rishi Kapoor, Giselli Monteiro, and others. Years later, Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal (2020) with Sara, who made her film debut with Kedarnath in 2018, in the lead role. Kartik Aaryan was paired opposite her.

In another recent interview, Sara had admitted that she wasn't good in her film Love Aaj Kal. While appearing on The Ranveer Show, Sara had said, "My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible. Like, I was not convincing in Coolie. I think that I'm aware of that. I am aware of the fact that... see it's also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother [Amrita Singh], my brother [Ibrahim Ali Khan], audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films. I did come out suddenly and it was like, 'Oh my god, Sara!' And then I gave you two back to back films where you're like, 'Really Sara?'"

Sara will soon be seen in Gaslight directed by Pawan Kripalani. Sara had recently shared a promo for Gaslight on Instagram and written in her caption, “Imagine if you’re stuck in an elevator? Suddenly lights out no generator (lightbulb emoji) Well this company can’t get better (hands raised in celebration emoji). Gaslight streaming on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar.”

