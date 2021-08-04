Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan gives an update on actor's nose injury

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday posted a picture of herself with a bandage on her nose. She mentioned that she had injured her nose. Now, her aunt Saba Ali Khan has given an update on her niece's injury.

On Wednesday, Saba shared a cute throwback picture of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan. While the caption of this post was all about them, it was in the comments box that she gave an update on her older niece Sara's nose injury.

One user asked her: "What happened to Sara mam.. please reply @sabapataudi mam... is she fine?" Saba said: "She's better."

Saba wrote about Sara's injury.

On Tuesday, sharing a video, Sara had written: "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine (Sorry dad, mom and Iggy, I cut my nose)." Replying to her, Saba wrote: "I hope it's not serious, love u. Take care."

Saba's Instagram page is much like a record book of her famous family members. In the past, she has shared throwback and some vintage pictures of her parents - Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, siblings - Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and former sister-in-law Amrita Singh, her nieces Sara and Inaaya and nephews, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Of late, on some of her own pictures, she has been warning fans from commenting on her weight issues. She shared a picture of herseld with Taimur and wrote: "My Heart...too! ️The kids ...are growing up toooooo fast! #fridayflashback #thosewerethedays #memoriesforlife NO ...body weight trolling! It was a long time ago. And ...we were all a little .. different. Also it's the "angle" it was clicked! The camera does lie!"

Sara, meanwhile, was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film, a remake of the hit 90s film of the same name, sank without a trace. The original, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, had been a huge hit when it had released in 1995.