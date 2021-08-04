Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan gives an update on actor's nose injury
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan gives an update on actor's nose injury

Saba Ali Khan, in an interaction with her fans on Instagram, gave an update on niece Sara Ali Khan's nose injury.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan is Sara Ali Khan's aunt.

Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday posted a picture of herself with a bandage on her nose. She mentioned that she had injured her nose. Now, her aunt Saba Ali Khan has given an update on her niece's injury.

On Wednesday, Saba shared a cute throwback picture of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan. While the caption of this post was all about them, it was in the comments box that she gave an update on her older niece Sara's nose injury.

One user asked her: "What happened to Sara mam.. please reply @sabapataudi mam... is she fine?" Saba said: "She's better."

Saba wrote about Sara's injury.

On Tuesday, sharing a video, Sara had written: "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine (Sorry dad, mom and Iggy, I cut my nose)." Replying to her, Saba wrote: "I hope it's not serious, love u. Take care."

Saba's Instagram page is much like a record book of her famous family members. In the past, she has shared throwback and some vintage pictures of her parents - Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, siblings - Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and former sister-in-law Amrita Singh, her nieces Sara and Inaaya and nephews, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares new video with an apology to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh: ‘Naak kaat di maine’

Of late, on some of her own pictures, she has been warning fans from commenting on her weight issues. She shared a picture of herseld with Taimur and wrote: "My Heart...too! ️The kids ...are growing up toooooo fast! #fridayflashback #thosewerethedays #memoriesforlife NO ...body weight trolling! It was a long time ago. And ...we were all a little .. different. Also it's the "angle" it was clicked! The camera does lie!"

Sara, meanwhile, was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film, a remake of the hit 90s film of the same name, sank without a trace. The original, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, had been a huge hit when it had released in 1995.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan bollywood saif ali khan

Related Stories

tv

Nidhi Bhanushali's new photo leaves Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans surprised: 'You've changed so much Sonu'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST
music

Honey Singh booked for alleged domestic violence, source says, ‘he was depressed they had no child’

UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP