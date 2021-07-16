Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Ali Khan upset with actor's fanpage, vows never to share her baby pics again

Saba Ali Khan has vowed never to share baby pictures of her niece, actor Sara Ali Khan on Instagram. Saba was upset after a fanpage of the actor removed her watermark from a picture of Sara and put their own.

On Friday, Saba had shared a childhood picture of Sara, who is the eldest child of her brother, Saif Ali Khan. "Sara...my first Jaan. Caption this....! Sara ... Poses for her aunt's photo shoot. Guess I prepared her for what was yet to come !!! Love my baby girl," she had written with the picture. It showed Sara posing for the camera in bright sunlight, wearing a blue top and colourful hair clips.

Saba's post on Sara Ali Khan.

However, Saba later discovered that a fanpage of Sara removed her watermark from the top right corner and put their own in the middle of the picture. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won't share Sara's baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction."

Saba regularly shares pictures of her famous family on Instagram. She is the daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh, with whom he had two kids--Sara and son Ibrahim. He later got married to Kareena Kapoor and they, too, have two children--sons Taimur and Jeh. Saba also has a younger sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and they have a daughter named Inaaya.

Saba shares pictures of her nephews and nieces, retro photos of her parents, praises her sister-in-law and sisters and also her brother. Sharing a picture of Saif recently, she wrote, "Bhaijaan.... #alwaysandforever. He's there when I need him....most! That counts."