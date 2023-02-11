Sara Ali Khan soaks in sun in neon swimsuit, shares pic from vacation in Australia; aunt Saba Ali Khan reacts. See pic

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared her vacation pictures from Australia. The actor can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Sydney. She posed under a bright sun and laid down on the sand in the backdrop of travellers. She also sipped a cup of coffee and enjoyed the scenic beauty of Sydney. Along with her many fans, aunt Saba Ali Khan reacted to her vacation post. (Also read: Ananya Panday shares carousel of selfies in swimsuits from vacations; best friend Suhana Khan goes 'wow'. See pics)

In one of the photographs, Sara wore a neon swimsuit. She also wore a cute white hat with smiley face on it. She kept her hair loose and completed her beach look with dark sunglasses. She basked in the sun as she laid down on the sand, and took a selfie. She was all smiles as she posed. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared her cup of coffee in the backdrop of beautiful buildings and sea with clear blue sky. She added ‘Good morning’ with a cup sticker on the picture. In another Story, she wore yoga top with matching trousers. She posted a boomerang video of herself while exercising in her room. She added ‘Hello weekend’ and ‘No excuses’ stickers and Sydney, Australia as the location on the clip.

Sharing her swimsuit picture on Instagram, Sara wrote, “Sunny (sun emoji) Smiley (smiley emoji) Sydney (flag of Australia)." Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra dropped fire emojis. Sara's aunt and Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan posted heart emojis. Entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola commented, “Kinda miss you.”

Reacting to the vacation post, one of Sara's fans wrote, “Want more pictures from Australia.” Another fan commented, “Sara is slaying seriously.” Other fan wrote, “Nice cap.” “Natural beauty”, added another. “Want full picture of your hot Sydney look”, requested other. Many fans posted heart and fire emojis on the picture.

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from Australia via Instagram Stories.

Recently, she shared photos of her Udaipur trip featuring herself with actor-mother Amrita Singh posing near Lake Pichola, and wrote for her, "Happiest birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration." Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita. The couple got divorced in 2004 after 13 years of their marriage.

Fans last saw Sara in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in 2021. She has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino and Gaslight as her upcoming projects.

