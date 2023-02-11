Ananya Panday shares carousel of selfies in swimsuits from vacations; best friend Suhana Khan goes 'wow'. See pics

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself. She posted a carousel of her random selfies, and pictures from recent vacations. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera. In pictures, she wore swimsuits, dresses and casual outfits for the day. Her post invited messages from mother Bhavana Pandey and best friend Suhana Khan. Fans called her ‘cutie’ and ‘hottie' in the comment section. (Also read: Ananya Panday soaks in the sun on a yacht in Phuket, shares fresh pics from vacation: 'Setting the tone for 2023')

In one of the pictures, Ananya wore a orange checked print swimsuit with matching oversized shirt. She took a selfie of hers in her hotel's bathroom. In another picture, she held a camera and tried to click a photo under a clear blue sky. In another selfie, she wore a lavender dress, and made an unhappy face. She also shared a picture while looking back as she wore a blue co-ord set. She also sat on her bed and looked straight into the camera. Finally, in the end, she shared a picture where she wore a neon swimsuit and took a mirror selfie.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ananya wrote, “Mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies - feeling random.” Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Wowww.” Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Love the long hair.” Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey commented, “Random plans and random clicks are far better than organised things.” Musician Lisa Mishra wrote, “OK SIS!!!”

Reacting to the post, one of Ananya's fans wrote, “Please bring the long hair back, a request from all your fans.” Another fan commented, “What a hottie.” Other fan wrote, “Absolutely stunning.” A fan wrote, “Looking very hot in bikini." “First one and last one are the best”, added one. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

Fans will see Ananya in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, directed by debutant director Arjun Varain, and the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl as her upcoming projects. Dream Girl 2 is slated to release in June 2023.

