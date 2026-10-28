Sara Ali Khan says she had no godfather in Bollywood, no father ‘begging people to take me in their films’

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan comes from a well-established film family. Her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, and both her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, are well-known names in the industry. In an interview with Filmfare, Sara acknowledged that being a star kid gave her an advantage in Bollywood but said the constant focus on nepotism often takes away from the effort she has put into her career.

Sara Ali Khan talks about nepotism

Sara Ali Khan talks about nepotism and family legacy.

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When asked whether her family legacy had helped her or weighed her down, Sara said, “It's a combination of both. I'm not naive or delusional enough to not accept and be grateful for the fact that it has opened doors. It has given me access; it has given me recognition and fame, maybe even before I became an actor. But having said that, sometimes I do feel that the bar is too high. Nepotism has just become a bad word for people. And what I don't appreciate is that it takes away from the effort that one has made. I've said this before and I'll say it again. Whether it's Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven't chosen who we were born to.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “We were just fortunate enough. I don't think it's fair to be hung for what's not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave for. But eight years into my career, having to still explain that to people… I don't think that that onus should lie on me. I live with a single mother. I've not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me. It's a double-edged sword. Because I've not had a godfather in the industry at all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “We were just fortunate enough. I don't think it's fair to be hung for what's not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave for. But eight years into my career, having to still explain that to people… I don't think that that onus should lie on me. I live with a single mother. I've not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me. It's a double-edged sword. Because I've not had a godfather in the industry at all.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.

About Sara Ali Khan's family legacy

Sara comes from a prominent Bollywood family with a legacy spanning several generations. She is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

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On her mother's side, Sara is the granddaughter of writer and politician Rukhsana Sultana. Her parents divorced in 2004, and she was raised primarily by her mother. Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (2018) and went on to appear in films such as Simmba, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Sara Ali Khan's recent release

Sara is currently seen in Udta Teer. Directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut, the spy comedy is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. The film received a mixed response from audiences and critics.