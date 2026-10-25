Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film crosses ₹19 crore in opening weekend
Udta Teer box office collection day 3: The film is a spy comedy which also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar.
Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's quirky take on the genre of a spy film, Udta Teer, was released in theatres this Friday. Amid box office releases like Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar from last week, the film has managed to put up a steady run in its opening weekend. After a decent release day haul, the film has shown a surprising amount of growth in the next two days. Let's take a closer look.
Udta Teer box office
Udta Teer leveled up above expectations and collected ₹4.10 crore on its opening day in theatres. It opened to decent reviews, which helped its cause and the film gradually showed growth on Saturday to collect ₹7.25 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Udta Teer has grown further on Sunday, and managed to collect ₹8.10 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to a solid ₹19.45 crore after three days of release.
Taran Adarsh commented on the film's box office pull and wrote on X, "springs a wonderful surprise, witnessing a solid 76.83% jump on Saturday... The major multiplexes across urban centres have been recording strong occupancies, and the trend is expected to continue on Sunday.
While the national chains doubled their business on Saturday, several centres also witnessed a significant jump, beyond #Mumbai... #Bengaluru, #Kolkata, #Jaipur, #Hyderabad, #Pune, and #Chennai reported solid footfalls.
The film now needs to sustain this momentum through the weekdays to post a respectable Week 1 total."
About Udta Teer
Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, who earlier worked as a writer on movies such as Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film follows a Pakistani spy, played by Khurrana, who loses his memory after a blast and begins to believe that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. His mistaken identity sets off a chain of comic and action-packed events as he becomes caught up in a cross-border espionage operation.
It also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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