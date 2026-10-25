Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film crosses ₹19 crore in opening weekend

Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's quirky take on the genre of a spy film, Udta Teer, was released in theatres this Friday. Amid box office releases like Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar from last week, the film has managed to put up a steady run in its opening weekend. After a decent release day haul, the film has shown a surprising amount of growth in the next two days. Let's take a closer look. Udta Teer box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy in Udta Teer.

Udta Teer box office Udta Teer leveled up above expectations and collected ₹4.10 crore on its opening day in theatres. It opened to decent reviews, which helped its cause and the film gradually showed growth on Saturday to collect ₹7.25 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Udta Teer has grown further on Sunday, and managed to collect ₹8.10 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to a solid ₹19.45 crore after three days of release.

Taran Adarsh commented on the film's box office pull and wrote on X, "springs a wonderful surprise, witnessing a solid 76.83% jump on Saturday... The major multiplexes across urban centres have been recording strong occupancies, and the trend is expected to continue on Sunday.

While the national chains doubled their business on Saturday, several centres also witnessed a significant jump, beyond #Mumbai... #Bengaluru, #Kolkata, #Jaipur, #Hyderabad, #Pune, and #Chennai reported solid footfalls.

The film now needs to sustain this momentum through the weekdays to post a respectable Week 1 total."