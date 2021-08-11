Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan says Taimur called her 'gol' just once: 'I don't think he is body-shaming me'

Sara Ali Khan has spoken about Taimur Ali Khan calling her gol (round). In a recent interview, she said that it happened just once.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan with his three kids -- Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has said that her half-brother Taimur Ali Khan has called her gol (round) just once. She also said that Taimur wasn't body-shaming her.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. They also have a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. After his divorce from Amrita, Saif married actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple has two children--Taimur and Jeh.

On an episode of Feet Up With The Stars Season 3, Sara was asked, "Taimur used to call you gol?" Sara said, "He called me gol once and it became like funny but he didn't call me gol he was just saying gol in general. I don't think he is body-shaming me, which has been conducted as a meaning."

In an interview with ABP News in 2018, Sara was asked about the cutest thing that Taimur does on seeing her and she had said that he calls her 'gol'.

During her Feet Up With the Stars interview, Sara also recalled how Saif and Amrita planned to scare a friend by smearing boot polish on their faces. She said, "Ain waqt par mere father ne darwaza khola, meri mom ko andar daal diya aur darwaza bandh kar diya (My father opened the door of the room, pushed my mother inside and shut her in). So, now, my mom was in Neelu Merchant’s bedroom, while Neelu was asleep with her husband, and Neelu’s husband would have shot my mom. But my mom put her hands up and started screaming, ‘Don’t shoot, it’s Dingy’.”

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna takes 'dressed to kill' literally, fan says 'Hitchcock wants to know your location'. Watch

Sara will be seen next with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She was last seen in Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. The film also featured actor Varun Dhawan.

