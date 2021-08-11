Twinkle Khanna takes 'dressed to kill' literally, fan says 'Hitchcock wants to know your location'. Watch

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday took the phrase 'dressed to kill' literally. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and revealed her reaction when she is compelled to 'make small talk at large parties'.

In the monochrome video, Twinkle Khanna, dressed in her pyjamas, stands quietly one moment. In the next moment, she gives a shocking expression and starts stabbing in the air. She captioned the post, "What I really want to do when I am compelled to exchange pleasantries and make small talk at large parties. #dressedtokill."

Reacting to the post, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Hahahh I can imagine." Abhishek Kapoor commented, "Hhahahahaah." Fans also commented saying "hitchcock wants to know your location!", "can relate", "Mrs Funny Bones, you’re amazing" and "then please do not go. P.S. I love your articles".

Twinkle Khanna often shares posts that channel her humorous side. Recently, she said that she is 'terrified' when her husband actor Akshay Kumar performs stunts in movies. She re-shared a behind-the-scenes video clip by Akshay featuring the filming of action sequences for his upcoming spy-thriller BellBottom.

She had captioned it, "Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K #Bellbottom Repost@akshaykumar Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August."

Twinkle also drops posts featuring her daughter Nitara. Last month, she shared a video in which Nitara is seen strumming a guitar playing Senorita, by singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

She had captioned the clip, "My little guitarist and her tiny concerts. I would not have believed that you could learn how to play an instrument largely online, but she did with @swirlmusicindia and it gives her so much joy. #musictherapy."