Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore recreate Chanda Hai Tu with a beautiful twist. Watch

Sara Ali Khan shared a special reel on Friday and it also featured her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. In the reel, the two recreated the veteran actor's hit song Chanda Hai Tu from her 1969 film Aradhna. Fans loved seeing the two Pataudi generations together after a long time. (Also read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review)

A beautiful celestial moment

Sara Ali Khan made a reel with her grandma Sharmila Tagore.

In the video, Sara and Sharmila showed fans how the moon and the sun were in the sky at the same time. Sara is seen in the video in a pink tank top and pink shorts while Sharmila is in a blue floral top with blue jeans. Both of them appear to be on a film set. They first point towards the moon, rising from the east and then towards the sun, setting in the west, as the song played in the background.

Reactions to the video

Sara posted the video with the caption, “Special day.” Fans of the actor also left comments on the post. “Yes today moon n sun appear together but how surprisingly I'm watching in Lahore Pakistan and you are in India same day same time same nature but places are different,” wrote one. “This is so adorable,” wrote another. “Superb...3 generations ...Respected Sharmila mam evergreen Saif Ali Khan rocking always and you also best mam,” wrote another.

Sharmila's bond with Sara

Sara is Sharmila's oldest grandchild. She is the daughter of her son Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. She also has a brother named Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor and has sons Taimur and Jehangir with her. Sharmila also has two daughters--Saba and Soha.

Sharmila has always spoken about Sara with affection. In a recent interview with Indian Express, she said, “I have always loved spending time with my grandchildren. There’s so much to learn from them each day. As part of the family, I have to make sure that each member is well-tuned and that there’s understanding and immense love and respect amongst all of us. Sara (Ali Khan) often takes tips from me on various things, be it acting or life lessons. I make sure I share everything with her because I had the same curiosity as her when I was young — to discuss things with my grandmother and mother.”

Sara's latest release was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released this Friday. It co-stars Vicky Kaushal with her.

