Sara Ali Khan shows her love for sunset and sunrise in a video. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted a video compilation of many photos and videos of her enjoying the sunsets and sunrises. She also penned a small poem for the caption.

On Sunday, Sara posted a video and captioned it, “State of Kings- City of Lakes. Suraj Ki Kirno mein Sara bakes. Sunset sunrise itne photos she takes. But without these memories of priya surya her eyes hurt and heart aches. #sunrise #sunset #sunkissed #throwback. (Sara bakes by the rays of sun. She takes so many photos of sunset and sunrise. But without these memories of the sun, her eyes hurt and heart aches.)

In the video, Sara can be seen enjoying sunset and sunrise while sitting on a boat. She can also be seen meditating during sunrise and enjoying the sunset while sitting on a mountain cliff. There is also a close-up shot of her sitting by the beach and in a temple. She compiled all these moments in one video and added Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's Khwabon Ke Parindey song in the background.

Sara is Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's eldest daughter. The former couple also shares a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif is now married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and has two sons with her.

Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Before entering the industry, Sara underwent immense weight loss. She lost over 45 kilos in less than six months before her Kedarnath debut.

Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No 1, also starring Varun Dhawan. The actor will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

