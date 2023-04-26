Sara Ali Khan takes metro as she heads out for shoot, tags Aditya Roy Kapur: 'I don't think I would...'

It seems that Sara Ali Khan has started the preparation for her upcoming film Metro In Dino, which will be helmed by director Anurag Basu. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself seated in a Mumbai Metro and tagged her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan tells Shehnaaz Gill she needs to find someone andha-pagal to marry her) Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself inside a Mumbai Metro.

Sara posted a cute picture of herself seated in a relatively crowded Mumbai Metro waving at the camera, and included the song In Dino from the original 2007 film Life In A... Metro. She kept the look casual and comfortable in a white and pink printed top, and was also spotted wearing spectacles. "Didn't think I would be in Mumbai Metro (metro emoticon) Before you guys @anuragbasuofficial @adityaroykapur," she wrote in the caption. She also added the caption Mumbai Meri Jaan in the story.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself in Mumbai Metro.

Earlier this year in January, Sara along with Aditya Roy Kapur had announced the theatrical release date of their upcoming film, Metro In Dino. The two had shared a collage with the co-actors, who will feature in the movie. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 23, 2023. It will be directed by Anurag Basu. It will also star Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

She shared the collage on her Instagram and wrote in the caption: "Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #Metro In Dino. In cinemas on 8th December 2023 (popcorn, movie camera and heart emojis).” Aditya had shared a picture with Sara, Anurag, Bhushan Kumar, and music director Pritam on his Instagram, and captioned it, “Super excited and grateful to be part of #MetroInDino. (red heart and music emotions) Shoot begins soon!!!”

Sara was last seen in Gaslight, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. Also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline. She will also play Indian freedom fighter and underground radio broadcaster Usha Mehta in the Prime Video period drama called Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer.

