Sara Ali Khan tells Shehnaaz Gill she needs to find someone andha-pagal to marry her

Sara Ali Khan, who can currently be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film, Gaslight, had a quirky answer for her future marriage prospects. The actor joked that she is on the hunt for someone who is both andha (blind) and pagal (crazy) to marry her. While she is interested in marriage, she also added that she is waiting for the right time. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan would love to work with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 if offered the part) Sara Ali Khan at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai on April 1, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

During promotions for Gaslight, which also stars Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey, Sara opened up about her marriage plans. She revealed that she plans on waiting. A few years ago, she and co-star Kartik Aaryan were also said to be dating while they were filming Love Aaj Kal (2020). Sara recently said that she wouldn't mind working with Kartik again on Aashiqui 3.

Appearing on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, the actor was asked about her other actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani settling. Sara shared that she was still searching. She joked, "Not yet. I'll have to find someone 'andha (blind)' and 'pagal (crazy)' who will marry me. I'm searching currently. Andha pagal mujhe lagta hai zaroori hoga, kyunke agar dimaag hoga aur jaan lega aur mujhe pehchaanga toh bhaag nahin jayega (Someone blind and crazy will be necessary, because if he is sane, then he will recognise me instantly and run away)."

When Shehnaaz further pressed her if she was interested in marriage, Sara said, "Of course, I'm interested in marriage but everything happens in the right time. Abhi woh samay nahi hai (Now is not the time)." Sara was rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill, but neither the actor or the athlete have confirmed anything as yet.

Later this year, Sara also has Laxman Utekar’s film with Vicky Kaushal. The film is still untitled. She also plays Indian freedom fighter and underground radio broadcaster Usha Mehta in the Prime Video period drama called Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer. The actor has been on shoot for Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, which also stars Karisma Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON