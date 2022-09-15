Sara Ali Khan talks about playing grandmom Sharmila Tagore in her biopic: 'I don't know if I am that graceful'

Actor Sara Ali Khan was recently asked if she could play the role of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in her biopic. The actor replied by saying that her grandmother is ‘too graceful’ and she doesn't know if she could fill in her shoes. Also Read: Inside Sara Ali Khan’s US trip with friends, hot food, and jet lag: ‘Fourth night on a plane with my pillow'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara is actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's elder daughter. Saif is late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's son. Saif also has two sisters- Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewellery designer by profession and Soha Ali Khan, who is an actor.

Sara recently appeared on Roposo Live and was asked if she could play Sharmila on screen, Sara replied, “She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful.” She added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will soon be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Sharmila made her Bollywood debut in 1959 at the age of 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama Apur Sansar. She later appeared in several hit films such as, Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972), Aavishkar (1974), Daag: A Poem of Love (1973), Tyaag (1977), and Raja Rani (1973).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON