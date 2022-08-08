Inside Sara Ali Khan’s US trip with friends, hot food, and jet lag: ‘Fourth night on a plane with my pillow'

Sara Ali Khan has been documenting her US trip on Instagram Stories. The actor shared a series of videos of her solo travels before giving a peek at how she finally kissed her jet lag goodbye. In her latest photo, Sara is seen eating some ‘hot food’ instead of ‘plane muesli’ as she stepped out in New York with her friends. Read more: Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse of sunset in Florence as she travels to Italy with mom Amrita Singh

On Monday, Sara gave a glimpse of her recent outing as she posed with two friends in a restaurant and wrote “Welcome to NYC (New York City).” The actor also shared a collage of all the food pictures she clicked of her meal. Giving an insight into how special the meal was for her, Sara wrote, “It’s been a hot minute since I ate hot food that wasn’t plane muselli.” The actor wore a black outfit with a pair of glasses for her dinner with friends at the Chinese restaurant, Philippe Chow.

Earlier, Sara had given a glimpse of her US travels as she spent four nights in a row on a plane. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Sara had shared a video in which she was standing with her luggage as she landed in Atlanta, Georgia. She wore green trackpants and matching crop top with a printed shrug. She was seen sipping coffee and holding her pink travel pillow and some food packages in one hand. Sharing the video, Sara wrote: “I truly ‘woke up’ like this… Jet lag is real.”

Sara Ali Khan is in the US and documenting it all on Instagram Stories.

A few hours later, Sara shared a video from Pleasanton, California in the same outfit and the pink pillow in her hand. She wrote alongside the video, “Many hours later… Clearly, I’m loyal to the pillow and the outfit #traveldiaries.” She also shared a glimpse of the place she visited and spent only a few hours in before catching another flight. This time to New York. Sara shared a photo of her sleeping inside a plane with her pink pillow and an eye mask. She wrote, ‘4th night on a flight with my mask and pillow.” She also added ‘ready to go’.

In July, Sara had travelled to Italy with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri for a work commitment. A few days prior to that, she was in London and had shared photos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as well as her father, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and is now working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with actor Vikrant Massey. Sara also has an upcoming project with actor Vicky Kaushal, directed by Laxman Utekar.

