Sardar Udham's Banita Sandhu reveals depression diagnosis, says ‘it’s something I'll always live with'

Actor Banita Sandhu has opened up about her depression diagnosis and how has been dealing with it for three years. Banita, who was most recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, has also said that her depression may have made her better equipped to deal with the pandemic and lockdowns.

Banita made her acting debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Shoojit's October in 2018. In Sardar Udham, she played Reshma, a mute girl from Punjab who witnesses the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Banita has said that she had depression when she was 18 years old. "And it was something I have been battling for three years, and if I am being honest, it’s something I will always battle and live with. But because I really worked on my mental health with therapy and the support around me, I am much better equipped to handle it now. I went through depression and got better too before the pandemic hit. So when it hit, it was almost like my depression prepared me for it, because I knew that at the end of the day, all my mental health and the health needs are the most basic things - which is a routine, my family, food, and being able to creatively stimulate my mind,” she said.

Talking about how she dealt with the pandemic as compared to her friends, Banita said, "I am not saying the pandemic was easy for me, it was difficult for everyone but I was much better equipped than my friends who hadn’t really acknowledged mental health before the pandemic. It was kind of a blessing in disguise, and if anything, I am grateful for my mental health that keeps me grounded, on track and in check with what’s actually important in life.”

Earlier this year, Banita was caught up in a controversy when it was reported that she refused to get treated at a government hospital for Covid-19. She later refuted the rumours. In a note shared on Instagram, Banita has said that she was never diagnosed with the disease.

Sardar Udham was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role while Amol Parashar plays Bhagat Singh.