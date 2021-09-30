Sardar Udham trailer: Vicky Kaushal is a patriotic avenger in Shoojit Sircar's new Amazon film

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday debuted the first trailer for Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal as the ‘revolutionary’ Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, on March 13, 1940, in London, in retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

The trailer offers glimpses of Udham Singh's operation, from the planning stage to the execution. We see him arrive in England under a false identity, stalk his prey across the city, and then carry out the assassination. There are hints of Steven Spielberg's Munich and Bryan Singer's Valkyrie, both of which were about the assassination attempts of high-value targets.

Watch the trailer here:

Here's the official synopsis:

The film, Sardar Udham, is a story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Vicky said in a statement, “The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents the strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film. The role called for a lot of physical, and even more mental preparation to get into Udham Singh’s shoes and bring to life the story of a man whose heroism and grit stand unmatched.”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal pens emotional note on Sardar Udham Singh: ‘With every scene, something inside me alters forever’

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles. It is slated for an October 16 release.