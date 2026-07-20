Sargun Mehta 'can't stop crying' on watching Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in Ramayana: ‘Iskey tapp ka fal hai’

Actor Sargun Mehta was admittedly emotional after seeing her husband, actor Ravie Dubey, begin his journey as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film's trailer was unveiled to select audiences in Delhi this Saturday at an event attended by the film's team, and Sarhun accompanied Ravie there.

Sargun Mehta gets emotional

Sargun Mehta has praised Ravie Dubey's portrayal of Lakshman in Ramayana.

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Sharing moments from the trailer launch in Delhi, Sargun penned an emotional note, saying she "could not stop crying" as she looked back at his journey.

Taking to Instagram, Sargun shared a series of pictures and videos from the grand trailer launch event. The actor thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for selecting Ravie for the role of Lakshman in the Nitesh Tiwari film and wrote, “My heart is so full I can't type till I stop crying and I can't currently stop crying. Cannot wait for the world to witness the trailer on 24th July 2026. Thank you to the man who put us here. who showed faith in us. Hamaare pyaare @castingchhabra. Indebted to you forever Jai Shree Ram.”

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{{^usCountry}} Noting that the moment was the culmination of a long journey for Ravie, Sargun added, "Just with every breath I want to thank god for being so kind. “Yeh iskey tapp ka fal hai (This is the fruit of his labours). Ravi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that the moment was the culmination of a long journey for Ravie, Sargun added, "Just with every breath I want to thank god for being so kind. “Yeh iskey tapp ka fal hai (This is the fruit of his labours). Ravi.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ravie Dubey on playing Lakshman

Earlier, at the trailer launch event that took place on Saturday evening, Ravie Dubey also became emotional while speaking about playing Lakshman in the film. Calling the opportunity a "divine blessing," the actor thanked the makers for trusting him with one of the epic's most important characters. Speaking from the stage, Ravie could barely contain his tears, and his voice quivered as he thanked the makers.

All about Ramayana

Ramayana marks Ravie's first major film in a pivotal role after a storied career on television spanning over a decade. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, along with Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

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Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.