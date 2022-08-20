Saroj Ka Rishta trailer: Sanah Kapur tries to shed kilos to woo man of her dreams, teams up with mom Supriya Pathak

Sanah Kapur of Shaandaar fame is back to the screens with her next, titled Saroj Ka Rishta. The actor plays the titular character, with her real mom and veteran actor Supriya Pathak playing her mother in the film. The fun trailer shows Saroj trying to lose weight in order to woo the boy (Randeep Rai) she likes while another boy (Gaurav Pandey) is in love with her for who she is. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share a kiss, Naseeruddin Shah brings bangles in Sanah Kapur's wedding video. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The more than two-minute-long trailer opens with Sanah Kapur being introduced as Saroj, who is exactly opposite of how her father (Kumud Mishra) describes her to probable suitors. She has feelings for a boy who wants a “slim” girl as revealed by her sister. As she reaches the gym to “lose weight without any pain”, her gym trainer falls for her. He likes her irrespective of her weight and even says, “Chand ke mote hone se koi farak nahi padta, motapa to khush rahne ki nishani hoti hai (it doesn't matter the moon is big or small, fatness is the symbol of happiness).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While it remains to be seen who will actually get to marry Saroj, Kumud Mishra's line from the trailer wins hearts. He says parents shouldn't marry off their daughter just because she is turning older or the neighbours are commenting about her. Supriya as Saroj's mother, meanwhile, is seen doling out some love advice to her daughter.

Saroj Ka Rishta is directed by Abhishek Saxena and is produced by Anmol Kapoor, Nazia Siddiqui, Narendra Garg and Raman Kapoor.

Sanah Kapur got married in real life in March. She tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. She was last seen in 2015 film Shaandaar, which also starred her half-brother Shahid Kapoor and was directed by her father Pankaj Kapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON