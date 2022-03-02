Pankaj Kapur confirms daughter Sanah Kapur's wedding, she grooves with groom Mayank Pahwa in pre-wedding celebrations

Actor Pankaj Kapur has confirmed that his daughter Sanah Kapur is getting married. Sanah is set to marry actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. Sanah was seen alongside brother Shahid in Shaandaar that also featured Alia Bhatt and Pankaj. (Also read: What is Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah scared of?)

Actor Vivaan Shah shared a small video on his Instagram page to congratulate Sanah and wrote, "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu." Sanah and Manoj can be seen enjoying as a band party plays some folk music and a few others dance around them.

An Etimes report quoted Pankaj as saying, “I don’t want to talk much about this, but yes it is my daughter’s wedding and that’s about it.” It added that popular Hindi songs Sweety Tera Drama was playing loud in the background when Pankaj was talking to the portal.

Pankaj will soon be seen in Jersey that is slated to hit theatres on April 14. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur play lead roles in the film that is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit Jersey. The original film was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and traced the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India to fulfil his son's wish.

In an Indian Express interview, Supriya Pathak had earlier said about Shahid Kapoor's relation with her kids Sanah and Ruhaan, "Of course! Shahid is their brother. He is their elder brother bhai! He is an integral part of the family. He is our main anchor. It is natural. They are siblings. So, they are constantly around each other. They are like any other siblings. We are a normal family."

