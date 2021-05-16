Saroj Khan's daughter didn't wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday, here's why she 'refrained'

Madhuri Dixit shared a close bond with the late choreographer Saroj Khan. And such were their similarities that Saroj's daughter Sukaina couldn't bring herself to wish Madhuri a happy birthday on Saturday.

In an interview, Sukaina said that she was on the verge of sending Madhuri a message, but had second thoughts at the last moment. She said that everything about the actor -- from her body language to her mannerisms -- reminds her of her mother.

"After much deliberation," Sukaina told a leading daily, "I did not wish her." She continued, "There's so much of my mother in Madhuri. When I see her on TV shows, she reminds me of my mother. Her body language and certain mannerisms have strong shades of my mother. Hence, it was a very emotional moment for me to text her 'Happy Birthday' in view of the fact that my mother is no more. So, I refrained."

A special tribute episode of Dance Deewane 3 was aired in memory of the late choreographer. Madhuri, who is one of the show's judges, teared up at a performance in her honour. Asked if she was ever scolded by Saroj, Madhuri said in Hindi, "Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up and she said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'... I miss her a lot."

The duo is known for songs such as Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Tamma Tamma Loge and Dola Re Dola. On Guru Purnima last year, Madhuri wrote, “I still can’t believe master ji is no more. Losing a friend, philosopher & guide like her is devastating. It was difficult for me to put down my grief in words. I had spoken to her daughter when she was in the hospital & she told me that Saroj ji would be fine. Two days later, she was gone.”