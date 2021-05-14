Madhuri Dixit remembers late choreographer Saroj Khan scolding her: 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'

Actor Madhuri Dixit remembered the late choreographer Saroj Khan on Dance Deewane 3 and was moved to tears by a performance honouring her and Saroj, who died last year.

When host Bharti Singh asked if she was ever scolded by Saroj, Madhuri replied, "Hann khaayi hai daat bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daat diya kyuki main ro padi kyuki mere director ne mujhe daat diya tha. Toh mere aankhon mein aansun aagaye the aur woh daatti hai, 'Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone nahi kabhi life mein'. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up and she said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'... I miss her a lot)."

She added that she learnt a lot from the late choreographer -- expressions, movements, finesse, looking presentable in front of the camera, and dancing skills. Calling her an embodiment of female empowerment, Madhuri stated that when Saroj started her career she established herself as 'masterji' in the film industry at a time when it was dominated by male choreographers.

The actor celebrates her birthday on May 15, and two contestants -- Pallavi Tolye and Siza Roy -- dedicated their performance of Tabaah Ho Gaye from the 2019 film Kalank to her. The song was Madhuri's last collaboration with Saroj.

After Saroj's death, Madhuri had shared her condolences. Their partnership led to some iconic dance numbers such as Ek Do Teen to Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Dola Re Dola.

