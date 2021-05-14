Taarak Mehta's Bhavya Gandhi pays tribute to father, calls him reason behind 'everything great and good in my life'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former child actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada on the show, has shared a note paying tribute to his father Vinod Gandhi, who died due to Covid-19 complications recently.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote that his father had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 9 and battled the disease 'till his last breath'.

His note read, "Hey! I'm here just for a brief time. Here to discuss few things. My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING. He was, is and will always be the reason of everything great and good in my life. My dad used to take utmost care of himself with and without COVID and COVID still got him. Requesting you all to please get vaccinated. Do not believe on any stop stories. Get vaccinated that's the only way of this deadly virus."

"Thank you to all the doctor, nurses and all the staff in all the hospitals, where he was admitted. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers. I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa," he added. He captioned his post, "You will always be missed papa......Thank you @dhruvats_ for making this."

Also Read: 18-year-old Sushmita Sen prepares for her UN speech in this throwback video, fans call her 'Hollywood material'

On Wednesday, his mother, Yashoda Gandhi, had spoken about the challenges their family had to go through for Vinod's treatment. She had said that the family faced a difficult time finding him a hospital bed.

She had told SpotboyE that initially, Vinod had a mild fever and chest pain. A chest scan revealed a 5% infection but he was isolated at home as per the doctor's suggestion. He was also on medication after consulting a specialist. However, the doctor later advised them to get him hospitalised. She recalled seeing him last on April 23 "from a distance though he was unconscious and couldn't see me".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON