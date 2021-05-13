Home / Entertainment / Tv / Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah pays tribute to Bhavya Gandhi's father who died of Covid-19 with a poem
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former child actor Bhavya Gandhi lost his father Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19.
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah pays tribute to Bhavya Gandhi's father who died of Covid-19 with a poem

  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former child actor Bhavya Gandhi lost his father Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19. Bhavya's co-star Samay Shah dropped a picture with Vinod and penned a poem.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:02 PM IST

Television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former child actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada, lost his father Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19. Bhavya's co-star in the serial Samay Shah aka Gogi dropped a picture with Vinod and penned a poem on Instagram.

Sharing it as Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Jiske sath hota vohi samajta, Auro ko toh dekhaye ka khel rachna na, Auro ko toh bus dur baith kar baatein bol na. Magar asal mai, Jiske saath hota voho kisi ko khota, Khota aur phir rota rote vakh bhi apne aap ko chup karata aur andhar hi andhar chikta aur phir baar baar puchta ki kyu kyu sirf mere sath hi aisa hota ??!!!-Samay (Only people who face problems can understand...Others sit afar and talk. But the one who faces problems he alone loses someone. He cries and consoles himself. He screams inside as to why it only happened to him)."

Vinod had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago. Bhavya's mother, Yashoda Gandhi, on Wednesday, narrated their experience as the family struggled during her late husband's treatment due to the ongoing crisis. Yashoda had said that they had face a tough time finding a hospital bed.

Speaking to SpotboyE, she had said that a couple of weeks ago, Vinod had a mild fever followed by chest pain. After a chest scan, a 5% infection was found but as per the doctor's suggestion, he was isolated at home and on medication after consulting a specialist. Eventually, doctor adviced them to hospitalise him. She spoke of their ordeal to get a hospital bed.

She had added how even after paying extra price for his medicines. she was unable to save his life. She mentioned she last saw her husband on April 23 "from a distance though he was unconscious and couldn't see me".

According to a leading daily, Samay is related to Bhavya as they are maternal cousins.

