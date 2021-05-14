18-year-old Sushmita Sen prepares for her UN speech in this throwback video, fans call her 'Hollywood material'

An old video of Sushmita Sen preparing for her United Nations speech has surfaced online. In the video, the 18-year-old was seen seated on a reading table with books placed around her and a writing pad as she was focused on writing her speech.

Sushmita was seen wearing a formal blazer while discussing her speech. The clip also featured an interview of Sushmita talking about receiving numerous opportunities at a young age. "The most important aspect that I am looking forward to is the UN. If that works out fine then just being an active member of the UN is by itself a great job. Because now and for the rest of your life if you want you can be working for it," she said in the video.





Fans praised Sushmita. "What grace, what aura," a fan said. "She is a Hollywood material," another noted. "She's so pretty," a third fan said. "Always smitten by her," a fourth fan wrote.

A few weeks ago, another video of Sushmita reciting a poem had surfaced online. Sushmita revealed she had penned the poem after she won Miss India. She recited the poem: "If all my pains and all my tears, and all that I learnt throughout these years, could lift a fallen head, could lighten a darken mind, then I should think that not in vein, was my service to mankind."

Sushmita created history when she became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. She won the pageant in 1994 and eventually ventured into the film industry. Sushmita has starred in numerous hit movies including Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015. She made her digital streaming debut with Aarya last year. She was recently seen filming the second season of the show.

The actor has been in news also for her relationship with model Rohman Shawl and her daughters, Renee and Alisah. On Mother's Day, Alisah surprised Sushmita with handmade gifts. "Every drawing handmade...A gift of time, effort & love that money can’t buy...the kind of gift I cherish!!! My munchkin Alisah, does something special every Mother’s Day...Each time she leaves me in awe!!! What a beautiful soul!!! I love you Alisah Shona!! Stay blessed always...the world needs a heart like yours!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

