Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra as Twitter user questions her silence on Israel-Palestine crisis

  • Yasmine Al Massri reacted to a Twitter user questioning Priyanka Chopra's silence on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. Yasmine mentioned how Priyanka is busy with Covid-19 relief work in India.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Yasmine Al Massri defended her friend, actor Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. The Quantico actor replied to a social media user questioning Priyanka's silence over the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.

"#TogetherWithPalestine why is your friend the UN Goodwill Ambassador Quite about this all, I have supported and have been her biggest fan and watching her movies in the cinemas, Untill now #IsraelTerrorist," the Twitter user asked.

Yasmine responded, "Baby almost 2 billion people in India are struggling with the deadliest event ever right now the pandemic ! my friend is working to help her country.. isn’t this enough prof of being a good human being ? Friendship is not a transaction."

Several celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Mark Ruffalo have expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian families facing evictions in Jerusalem amid violent clashes. According to a PTI report, at least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed in spiralling violence as of Wednesday as Gaza-based militants fired hundreds of rockets on Israel since Monday.

Priyanka, on the other hand, has been involved in raising funds for Covid-19 relief amid the second wave of the pandemic. The actor initiated a fundraiser, in association with GiveIndia, with the aim to help 'healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, isolation centres and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.'

On Wednesday, revealed that the fundraiser has collected $1 million. "(Nick Jonas) and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process," she said in an Instagram post.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

"All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of oxygen concentrators, vaccine support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too," she added.

