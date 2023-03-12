Satish Kaushik danced with farmhouse owner Vikas Malu on Holi, latter says 'Tragedy is always unforeseen'

After his wife levelled accusations of his involvement in the death of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu finally broke his silence on the matter. He took to social media and posted a video from the Holi party held at his farmhouse, which was attended by Satish. Reacting to accusations of his alleged involvement in his death, he claimed that his name is being used in the ‘wrong light.’ Also read: Anupam Kher visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to pray for late friend Satish Kaushik

He wrote in the caption of the video, “Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can’t fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together.”

“I'd like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this I’d like to request the members of the media to respect everyone's sentiments. Satish Ji will always be missed at all our celebrations coming forth,” Vikas further added.

Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his friends including Vikas, and danced, after which he went to sleep at around 9:30 pm, as per reports. Around 12 am, his health deteriorated and he called his manager. Satish said he was having difficulty in breathing. His manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he died at 1:43 am despite being given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Recently, Vikas Malu's second wife levelled serious accusations against him, claiming his involvement in the death of Satish Kaushik. Vikas' wife told ANI, "I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse."

She also said that Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two. “Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded ₹15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India,” she added.

She further alleged, "When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation".

Meanwhile, Delhi Police told ANI in a statement, "In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement."

The police also said that the detailed post-mortem report of Satish confirms that his death was "natural" in the manner and due to 'cardiac arrest'. The Mr India actor had a medical history of hypertension and sugar, the police also mentioned. A crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where Satish was staying, and as per reports, found some 'medicines' from the farmhouse. The medicines have been sent for examination and the report is yet to come. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

