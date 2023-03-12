Satish Kaushik death: Police reaches Vikas Malu's farmhouse for interrogation, he says 'Wasn't involved in any business'

Delhi Police have started probing the death of actor, filmmaker Satish Kaushik. He died in the early hours of March 9, after attending a Holi party held at businessman Vikas Malu's farmhouse in Delhi. After Vikas' wife claimed his involvement in Satish's death, cops reached the businessman's farmhouse for further investigation. Also read: Satish Kaushik danced with farmhouse owner Vikas Malu on Holi, latter says 'Tragedy is always unforeseen'

News agency ANI shared pictures of Delhi Police arriving at the farmhouse. Their tweet read, “Satish Kaushik's death case: Delhi Police reached Vikas Malu's farmhouse." As per sources, staff members present during the Holi bash are also being grilled. The entry register with the security guard is also being checked.

Meanwhile, talking to ANI, Vikas Malu, Kuber Group Director, said, “If she (Saanvi Malu) wants to do some hype in front of media, I can do nothing about it. Police & govt are there & if I’m wrong then I’m ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof.”

“I had only family relations with Satish Kaushik, I was not involved with him in any business. And those who’re making these claims must prove it,” he added, referring to allegations by his wife.

Talking about the matter, the news agency also quoted cops saying, “In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, inquiry initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement.”

Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his friends including Vikas on March 8. After the party he went to sleep at around 9:30 pm, as per reports and around midnight, his health deteriorated. He called his manager and complaint about breathing issues. His manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. He died at 1:43 am despite being given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in the hospital.

Days after his death, Vikas Malu's second wife levelled serious accusations against him. She claimed his involvement in the death of Satish Kaushik, and told ANI, "I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse."

“Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded ₹15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India. When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation,” she added.

Recently, Satish Kaushik’s wife, Shashi dismissed claims of financial transactions between the later actor and Vikas. Talking to ABP News, she also urged Vikas' wife to drop the case.

