Satish Kaushik doesn't want Mr. India to have remake or sequel: 'Few films shouldn't be touched'

Satish Kaushik has said that he doesn't want Mr. India to have a remake or a sequel. The 1987 film, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, is considered a cult classic. The Shekhar Kapur film gave the audience the iconic villain Mogambo and his equally popular line, and also became a milestone in Hindi cinema for its rarely filmed superhero genre. The film was remade in Tamil and Kannada languages. Also Read| Satish Kaushik accuses Go First of using ‘dubious ways to earn money from passengers’, airline offers apology and refund

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satish Kaushik, who played Calendar in the film, has now said that film shouldn't be remade or given a sequel today. The actor said that no one other than Anil Kapoor would be able to do justice to the role of Mr. India aka Arun Verma, and also noted that some things are better left untouched.

He told ETimes, "In my personal opinion, there are a few films which shouldn't be touched, whether it's for a remake or sequel. Mr. India is one such film which I feel shouldn't be remade as it will not have the same feel. Mr. India was an amalgamation of fine artists collaborating to create a good entertaining film. Right from Shekhar Kapur to Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar to special effects, action directors and the cast and crew, including cinematographer Baba Azmi, action director Veeru Devgan, Peter Periera (special effects camera), Art Director Bijon Das Gupta, choreographer Saroj Khan and music composers Laxmikant Pyarelal, everybody believed in the project and put in a lot of effort and there was good team work."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satish added, "It's such an iconic film with such great legacy that if it ever comes out then it can only be pulled off by Anil Kapoor, and no other actor."

In 2020, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had announced that he was making a film called Mr India. As people speculated if the film was a sequel or remake, the filmmaker clarified, “It’s a completely new film, we are just calling it Mr India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario.”

Satish had recently reunited with Anil for the Netflix film Thar, which also starred Anil's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Satish and Anil played cops in the western noir that released on Netflix on May 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON