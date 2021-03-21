Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Satish Kaushik hospitalised after two days of home quarantine, decided to get admitted for 'proper medical care'
bollywood

Satish Kaushik hospitalised after two days of home quarantine, decided to get admitted for 'proper medical care'

Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Actor-director Satish Kaushik is in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)

Actor filmmaker Satish Kaushik has been shifted to a Mumbai hospital, just days after he revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted in the Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai.

Confirming that Satish is recovering well, his spokesperson said in a statement, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care."

"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery,” the statement further said.

Informing fans about contracting the Covid-19 virus, Satish had tweeted Wednesday evening, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years

Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai at Ek Villain Returns' shoot

Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

Many actors shared their wishes for the actor-filmmaker to get well soon. Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always." Filmmaker Kushan Nandy also commented, "Take care!"

Also read: Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped﻿

Satish was most recently seen in Pankaj Tripathi's digital-only release, Kaagaz. Satish had also written and directed Kaagaz, which was backed by Salman Khan Productions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
satish kaushik covid 19 news kaagaz
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP