Satish Kaushik reveals Anil Kapoor gave him Rishi Kapoor's shirt in his first film Woh Saat Din: 'I was thrilled'

Actor Satish Kaushik is gearing up for the release of his Netflix film Thar. Apart from Satish, the film will also star actors Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. At the trailer launch of the film, Satish opened up about his 40 years long friendship with Anil . Also Read: Anil Kapoor says son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rejected his suggestions when they were shooting Thar: 'I was wrong'

Satish and Anil's most notable collaboration has been the 1987 hit film Mr India, where the former played the role of Calendar. But during the media interaction on Monday, he said his friendship with Anil dates back to 1983, when the latter was making his Hindi film debut with Woh Saat Din.

"Not many know I did a small part in the film. I played a flower seller and had just two dialogues in it! When I was doing that role, I needed a shirt for the character. I remember Anil brought me a shirt, which he said was worn by Rishi Kapoor in Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. I was thrilled because I was getting to wear Rishi ji's shirt!" Satish told reporters at the trailer launch of the film.

Satish recalled how it was Anil, who first spotted him at Prithvi Theatre and convinced his brother, producer Boney Kapoor, to cast him in Woh Saat Din. "Anil was not just a hero, he was also the production guy on the film. It was Anil, who saw me while performing in Prithvi Theatre and suggested my name to Boney Kapoor. Boney was paying me ₹201 but Anil pushed him to give me ₹501 for the film. It's destiny that from doing a two-dialouge role, I became his friend, family member. Our relationship has only grown with time," he added.

Satish has also directed Anil in films like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai (1999) and the 2000 romantic drama Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

Thar is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 6. Apart from Satish and Harsh, the film also stars actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi and Mukti Mohan.

(With inputs from PTI)

