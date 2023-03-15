Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika deletes Instagram account

Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika has deleted her Instagram account, less than a week after his death. The actor and filmmaker had died of a heart attack on March 9 in Delhi. His body was brought back to Mumbai and his last rites were performed at the Versova crematorium last Thursday. Vanshika had put up a photograph of herself hugging her father after the funeral. (Also read: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares throwback photo after funeral. See pic)

On Thursday night, Vanshika Kaushik had posted an old photograph of herself with Satish. The father and daughter were hugging one another as they both beamed for the camera. Vanshika didn't caption the post and added a red heart emoji with the photo on Instagram.

The actor's fans had sent messages of condolences to Vanshika and Satish's family in the comments section of her post. One fan had said, "Your father will always be a part of you, and he will always be watching over you. He will always be with you in your heart and memories dear. Lots of love and hugs to you." While another fan had shared, “Stay strong and take care of ur mom.”

Satish and his wife Shashi Kaushik were married in 1985. Their two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik had died in 1996. Their second child Vanshika was born through a surrogate in 2012.

The actor used to be quite active on social media and often shared life and career updates. He also posted photographs from his work projects and also shared videos and pics with his family. In January, Satish had posted about a Sunday family trip to the outskirts of Mumbai. He had shared, "Sunday outing with Shashi & Vanshika at a beautiful oleander farms in Karjat . Lunch at Saltt restaurant was delicious and Vanshika had a great time playing at Let’s Play Adventure Park in the same farm."

He was last seen in the Zee5 film Chhatriwali this January. He completed filming his part on Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in which he plays politician Jagjivan Ram. His next film as director, Kaagaz 2, is also mostly completed. A sequel to the 2021 film Kaagaz, the drama stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Anang Desai, Neena Gupta and himself.

