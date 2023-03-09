Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares throwback photo after funeral. See pic

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik was laid to rest on Thursday evening in Mumbai by several members of the Hindi film industry, including his family and friends. The actor and filmmaker died of a heart attack in Delhi in the morning. After his funeral, his 10-year-old daughter Vanishka Kaushik put up a throwback photograph of the two of them in happier times. (Also read: Emotional Anupam Kher wipes his tears as he sits next to Satish Kaushik's body in ambulance)

Satish's young daughter Vanshika Kaushik shared an old photograph of herself hugging her father as they both beamed for the camera. She did not write any message, just added a red heart emoji with the photo on Instagram.

Heartbroken fans sent their condolences to the young girl and paid their respects to the talented artiste. One fan wrote, "Your father will always be a part of you, and he will always be watching over you. He will always be with you in your heart and memories dear. Lots of love and hugs to you." Another fan wrote, “Stay strong and take care of ur mom.”

The father and daughter duo are quite close. Last July on her 10th birthday, the actor had shared on Instagram, "Vanshika my dearest daughter wishing u a Happy Birthday . U are 10 now and in these ten years u hv given us happiness calmness and joy . Life was so empty before u arrived but ur arrival this day made us jestful meaningful and more energetic. May god bless u always. Lv."

Satish and his wife Shashi Kaushik's two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik had died in 1996. Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother in 2012. Satish was 56 when he welcomed his second child after 18 years of marriage.

Earlier in the day, Satish's good friend Anupam Kher had confirmed his death in Delhi. The actor news agency PTI that Satish was at a friend's home in Delhi, when he complained of uneasiness. He said, “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.”



Satish's last film as director was Kaagaz (2021) starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role. He was last seen in the Zee5 Chhatriwali in January. He completed filming his part on Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in which he plays politician Jagjivan Ram.

