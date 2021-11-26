Satyameva Jayate 2 box office day 1 collection: John Abraham starrer collects 3.60 cr, much less than original film

Despite releasing a day before Salman Khan's Antim, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 began on a disappointing note. The Milap Zaveri-directed movie has collected ₹3.60 crore on its opening day, which is lesser than the first day box office collections of 2018's Satyameva Jayate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SatyamevaJayate2 registers low numbers on Day 1… Multiplexes weak… Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate… Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film [#Antim]… Thu ₹3.60 cr. #India biz.”

The film has not even collected half of the first film's opening day collection. In 2018, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Satyameva Jayate released on Independence Day and collected ₹19.50 crore on its first day.

A Box Office India report noted, “There is some pandemic effect especially for regular films as the audience will be very choosy until the market gets closer to pre pandemic levels in terms of footfalls but the low numbers here are mainly because of the film not being good enough to bring in more footfalls.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyameva Jayate 2, which stars John in triple roles, also opened to poor reviews. The Hindustan Times review read, “John Abraham's triple role is three headaches rolled up in one film.” It added, “Satyameva Jayate 2 is definitely a brave attempt at bringing audiences back into theatres by tempting them into believing that it's a full-on masala film, and if you do enjoy these kind of loud action thrillers, it is a one-time watch.” Besides John, the film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

Also read: John Abraham, addressing Marvel, says Satyameva Jayate 2 'created own Avengers': 'Replace everybody with me'

The film will now face competition from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial revolves around a police officer (Salman) and a gangster (Aayush).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}