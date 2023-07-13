Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 14 collection: Film falls to 1.25 cr; Kartik Aaryan begins Chandu Champion shoot

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: After falling once again on its second Monday, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film fell further to just around ₹1.25 crore on Wednesday. It has been directed by Sameer Vidwans and also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania.

Kartik Aaryan has started new film shoot while Satyaprem Ki Katha is on the verge of wrapping up in theatres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fall in Satyaprem Ki Katha numbers on Wednesday can also be due to the release of Tom Cruise film Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres across the globe. The action entertainer has received good reviews and is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is said to have opened at ₹12.5 crore.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected ₹1.25 crore at the domestic box office on Wednesday as per early estimates. It stands at a total of ₹71.41 crore. The film had collected ₹53.21 crore in its first week despite positive reviews and favourable word of mouth.

With the box office numbers going as down as ₹1.25 crore, the film might be close to completing its lifetime run in theatres. It is far lower than what Kartik and Kiara's last blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had achieved but is still better than the poor response received for Kartik's last film, Shehzada. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had collected ₹185 crore at the domestic box office, Shehzada had wrapped up at ₹32 crore.

Kartik Aaryan shares picture from Chandu Champion sets

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture from the sets of his new film, Chandu Champion. The picture shows him sitting on the floor with director Kabir Khan seated beside him on a chair, holding the clapperboard on day 1. Kartik captioned the picture, "Shubharambh (holy beginnings). And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is said to be a ‘true story of a man who refused to surrender’. It is being shot in London. Kartik had flown to the UK earlier this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON