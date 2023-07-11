Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 12 collection: Film falls again after good weekend; Kartik Aaryan begins new movie

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha looked promising in its second weekend as it recovered after a dull week. However, the film once again fell down on its second Monday. It collected just around 2 crore on Monday (day 12). Also read: Kartik Aaryan buys Mumbai apartment for over ₹17 crore: Report

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel. It released in theatres on June 29.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha had shown a remarkable growth of around 66 percent on Sunday with collections of ₹5.25 crore on Sunday but it once again fell to around ₹2 crore on Monday. It currently stands at a domestic total of ₹68 crore.

The film is nowhere close to Kartik and Kiara's last film together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had collected ₹92 crore in its first week and a total of ₹185 crore at the domestic box office. It was a horror comedy which also had Tabu, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra and Milind Gunaji among the star cast.

The film is however, still better than Kartik's earlier release of the year, Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan film, also starring Kriti Sanon, wrapped up at just ₹32 crore. For Kiara, Satyaprem Ki Katha has performed somewhere close to her last theatrical release, Jugjugg Jeeyo, which collected ₹85 crore at the domestic box office.

Kartik Aaryan leaves to work on his next film

On Tuesday morning, Kartik Aaryan flew out of Mumbai to begin work on his next. He will now be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film will release a year later. Kartik recently officially announced the film on Instagram. Sharing a title poster, he wrote, “The toughest journey I'm about to embark upon! But then...Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk.”

As per a statement, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. The title poster also had a line that read: ‘A true story of a man who refused to surrender’.

