Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 3 collection: Kartik Aaryan's film mints over 10 crore, highest so far

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan, has witnessed growth at the domestic box office on day three of its release. The film earned over ₹10 crore on Saturday. The total earnings of the film now stand at over ₹26 crore. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the film opened in theatres countrywide on June 29. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical romance drama, is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film marks a reunion between Kartik and Kiara Advani. Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania among others.

Satyaprem Ki Katha's performance so far

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha hits double digits on Day 3… The weekend growth was on the cards and if it maintains the pace, a ₹ 40 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend cannot be ruled out… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.35 cr. #India biz.”

He added, “#SatyaPremKiKatha is expected to post good numbers today [Sun], may even score higher numbers than the first three days [Thu - Sat]… However, the real test begins tomorrow [Mon], once the 4-day *extended* weekend has ended… The make-or-break Mon [working day] holds the key.”

“#SatyaPremKiKatha growth / decline…Fri: [decline] 24.32% - working day after holiday, Sat: [growth] 44.29% #Boxoffice,” he also added.

On Saturday, the team of Satyaprem Ki Katha in a statement said that the film impressed the audience with "its pure love story and strong impactful social message". "Released on Eid al-Adha which is a holiday, the film saw a rush of audience that has created a positive word of mouth. However, the film faced the next working Friday but witnessed a bare minimal drop on a working day and collected 7 crore on day two," the statement read.

Kiara penned a note after film's release, Kartik visited a temple

Recently, Kiara penned an emotional note on Instagram. She wrote in her stories, "Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way..they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful."

After the film's release, Kartik visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings and thanked fans for their response. On Instagram, he shared a picture of himself from the visit and wrote, "Overwhelmed with your Pure Love."

More about the film

In the film, Kartik plays Satyaprem and Kiara essays the role of Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, they have many difficult experiences together. Satyaprem Ki Katha is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers.

