New Satyaprem Ki Katha song Le Aaunga will make you forgive Arjit Singh for Pasoori remake

Sharing the song on Saturday, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “On your demand here’s #LeAaunga in @arijitsingh's voice. One of my Favourite songs from the album #LeAaunga Song Out Now!”

Fans call the song ‘perfect’

A fan shared a gif image of Kartik saying, “itna perfect koi nahi ho sakta yar (no one can be this perfect)." Another said, “when your fav singer sings for your most most most most most fav actor.. #aag_laga_di (you have set it on fire).” One more fan wrote, “Beautiful song and Arijit Singh voice uff and Kartik you nailed it.” Many mentioned that they loved the lyrics like, ‘Aasan nahi hai kehna tere bina main reh paunga (its not easy to say that I will be able to live without you).

Other songs from the film

Satyaprem Ki Katha has several other songs which has impressed the audience. Leaving aside Pasoori Nu, songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Sun Sajni and Gujju Pataka have been loved by the audience. Pasoori Nu, which is the recreation of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's Pasoori, has disappointed many fans of the hit original Pakistani number.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical romance drama directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav. The film marks the reunion of Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Makers on Satyaprem Ki Katha's box office response

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the film opened in theatres countrywide on Thursday. The movie raised ₹9.25 crore on the first day. In a press note, the makers said Satyaprem Ki Katha has impressed the audience with "its pure love story and strong impactful social message". The statement read: “Released on Eid al-Adha which is a holiday, the film saw a rush of audience that has created a positive word of mouth. However, the film faced the next working Friday but witnessed a bare minimal drop on a working day and collected 7 crore on day two.”

