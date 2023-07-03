Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 4 collection: Kartik Aaryan's film witnesses another jump in earnings, mints 12.15 cr

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, witnessed another jump in earnings at the domestic box office in the first weekend of its release. On Sunday, the film collected over ₹12 crore taking its total collection to over ₹38 crore. This is the highest collection of the film so far. (Also Read | Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 3 collection)

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the film opened in theatres countrywide on Thursday last week. Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical romance drama, is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film marks a reunion between Kartik and Kiara Advani, who most recently featured in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022.

Satyaprem Ki Katha latest earnings

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SatyaPremKiKatha strengthens its status on Day 4 [Sun], thus placing itself in a comfortable position in its *extended* weekend… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 12.15 cr. Total: ₹ 38.50 cr. #India biz. While the heavy downpour hit biz in #Mumbai, #SatyaPremKiKatha had to face a mighty opponent in #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3, which has done exceptional biz in #Delhi and #Punjab and is creating History at the #Boxoffice."

He also added, "Going forward, #SatyaPremKiKatha has to stay strong on weekdays, that’s a must… The advantage is, the absence of major films for the next few weeks, hence an uninterrupted run can prove beneficial… It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now. #SatyaPremKiKatha growth / decline…Fri: [decline] 24.32% - working day after holiday, Sat: [growth] 44.29%, Sun: [growth]: 20.30% #Boxoffice."

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha got off to a flying start at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted ₹9.25 crore on day one of its release. The film is revolved around Kartik and Kiara's love story. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together. Satya Prem Ki Katha is a progressive film and has a message for its viewers.

Kartik and Kiara's reaction after film received love from fans

After the film's release, Kartik visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. He also thanked fans for their response. On Instagram, the actor shared a picture of himself from the visit. He captioned it, "Overwhelmed with your Pure Love."

Taking to Instagram, Kiara penned a note, "Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way..they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful."

