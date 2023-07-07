Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 8 collection: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan film in a free fall now, earns 2.7 cr

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film is now on a free fall after surviving at the box office for a week. The film dropped to just around ₹2.7 crore on Thursday after crossing the ₹50 crore mark a day before. The film mostly received positive reviews and has been praised by the audience on social media. Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani shine in this pure love story on a sensitive subject

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been directed by Sameer Vidwans and boasts of an ensemble cast in a Gujarati setup. It stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao as Satyaprem's (Kartik) parents and Anuradha Patel and Siddharth Randeria as Katha (Kiara)'s parents. Shikha Talsania plays Kartik's sister in the film which also stars Rajpal Yadav.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha earned ₹2.70 cr net in India on its eighth day (Thursday) as per early estimates. The film had released last Thursday on the Eid-al-Adha holiday and collected around ₹50.21 crore in its first week. It now stands at an 8-day total of around ₹52.9 crore.

The film is yet to reach even half of what Kartik and Kiara's 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had earned at the domestic box office. It had collected ₹185 crore at the domestic box office after making ₹92 crore in the first week itself.

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha's trailer and songs had received a good response from the audience ahead of its release. The film has Kiara and Kartik romancing in the picturesque locations of Kashmir in the song Naseeb Se while Aaj Ke Baad is an intense romantic number.

There is a garba song Sun Sajni and another dance number Gujju Pataka as well. The hit Pakistani number Pasoori has been recreated as Pasoori Nu by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar for the film. After the release, one more romantic song Le Aaunga was also unveiled.

Kartik Aaryan on Satyaprem Ki Katha

Talking about Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik had earlier said, “I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage I still have that proud feeling.”

