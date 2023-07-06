Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 7 collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film crosses 50 cr in first week

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 06, 2023 07:43 AM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film fell below ₹4 crore on Wednesday and slowly crossed the ₹50 crore mark.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: The romantic musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been on a decline since its first Monday and fell further on Wednesday with collections of just around 3.85 crore. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film has managed to cross the 50 crore mark in its first week. The film has been receiving a low response at the box office despite positive reviews and word of mouth. Also read: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan announces title and release date of film with Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha song Pasoori Nu.
Kartik and Kiara are in the titular role of Satyaprem (Sattu) and Katha. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Sikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collection

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha stands at a total first week net collection of around 50.61 crore. The film had registered a decent opening of 9.25 crore on the Ed-Al-Adha holiday on Thursday and with a lower number on a working Friday, improved to 10 and 12 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, it failed the litmus test on Monday with collections in the range of 4 crore. It showed no improvement thereafter and went on to collect 3.85 crore on Wednesday.

Satyaprem Ki Katha couldn't beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Satyaprem Ki Katha seems to be nowhere close to repeating the success of Kartik and Kiara's 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It had opened at 14.11 crore and made 92 crore in its first week. It went on to collect 185 crore at the domestic box office.

On Friday, it will face some competition from Vidya Balan's suspense thriller Neeyat, which also stars Ram Kapoor, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, Rahul Bose and others.

Kartik Aaryan signs new film

On Tuesday, Kartik also announced his next film, Chandu Champion. It is Kabir Khan's next directorial venture that will come out on June 14 next year. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik shared the news with a title poster and wrote, “Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.. #ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024.”

