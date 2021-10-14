Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sayani Gupta goes pandal hopping, says Durga Pujo is something one has to take out time for
bollywood

Sayani Gupta goes pandal hopping, says Durga Pujo is something one has to take out time for

Actor Sayani Gupta talks about finally getting to spend time with family celebrating Durga Puja this year.
Actor Sayani Gupta’s mother joined her for Durga Puja celebrations this year.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 11:18 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Unable to celebrate the festive season with her family last year, Sayani Gupta is ecstatic that her mother is here with her this Durga Puja. “I am unable to celebrate Drga Pujo with my family every year. One tries to, but last time it didn’t happen, I couldn’t go home for it. This year, she is here in Mumbai,” she says.

The 36-year-old, who is currently filming Four More Shots Please! Season 3, reveals that despite hectic schedules, she makes it a point to celebrate festivals.

“I try to make time. Durga Pujo is something one has to celebrate. Even if I am shooting, I take out time to go to the pandals, see Maa, give Anjali on Ashtami.”

Fortunately, it just so happened that the Pagglait actor’s schedule break was on the four days of Durga Puja. “I was supposed to go outdoor for a shoot, but I didn’t due to logistical issues. So, that’s why I am here in Mumbai. I wore a saree, and went pandal hopping, along with a friend’s mother. You have to take out time for Durga Pujo, there is no other option,” laughs Gupta, who was born in Kolkata.

RELATED STORIES

The actor says the effects of the pandemic on the celebrations were quite evident this time. She tells us, “This year everything wasn’t as grand and it was mostly private . But we were wearing masks and being careful. We also went for bhog.”

When it comes to Durga Puja, there are a lot of things Gupta looks forward to, but good food is something she doesn’t missto mention. She says, “Like khichdi, labra, payash, chutney, and just getting to see Maa’s face, it is a different feeling altogether, to see Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesh, Kartik, asur, everybody together.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govinda shows his childhood home in a vintage video: ‘I was born here...'

5

Kajol joins her family for Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

Neha Dhupia says she 'was in the middle of contractions' during shoot

Rashmi Rocket movie review: Taapsee Pannu needs to start making better choices
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP