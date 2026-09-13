Sayani Gupta's Aasmani gets cleared of copyright infringement allegations by Screenwriters Association's DSC

Actor Sayani Gupta has been granted a relief in a case involving her directorial debut, Aasmani. The film has been cleared of copyright infringement allegations by the Screenwriters Association's Dispute Settlement Committee (DSC). The issue began after filmmaker Vinia Negi accused Gupta of copyright infringement and breach of trust. Reportedly, Negi alleged that Aasmani was very similar to her unfinished documentary titled Prabha, and that both projects featured an elderly woman and a vintage car in the crux of the story.

Statement from DSC

Sayani Gupta reacted to the update and said truth will always prevail.

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On Sunday, a press statement revealed that after reviewing submissions and independent expert comparisons, the DSC found the two works shared only the underlying idea, while storytelling, character development, conflict, and story arc differ. The DSC noted that copyright protects expression, not ideas, especially where the complainant's work is a documentary based on a real person's publicly known life.

The DSC also noted that the actor has filed a separate defamation suit against the complainant, in which the court has ruled favourably in favour of Sayani Gupta. Since issues in that case overlap with the DSC complaint, the matter is now sub judice, barring the DSC from further adjudication. The proceedings have accordingly been concluded and the complaint closed at SWA's end, without prejudice to the legal rights and remedies available to either party.

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{{^usCountry}} Sayani reacted to this good news and said, "As I had said earlier, truth will always prevail. I had respected the process and am grateful that the truth has come out. It always does. This has been the most harrowing experience of my life. But as my grandmother would often quote Tagore and say: ‘Tomar potaka jaare dao, bohibare dao shokoti' (whoever you give your flag to bear, you also give them the strength to bear it)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sayani reacted to this good news and said, "As I had said earlier, truth will always prevail. I had respected the process and am grateful that the truth has come out. It always does. This has been the most harrowing experience of my life. But as my grandmother would often quote Tagore and say: ‘Tomar potaka jaare dao, bohibare dao shokoti' (whoever you give your flag to bear, you also give them the strength to bear it)." {{/usCountry}}

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More details

Reported by Bollywood Hungama, Gupta’s plea stated that Negi had approached the Screenwriters Association (SWA) with a complaint in April 2026. Gupta's suit mentioned that while the proceedings were still pending, Negi allegedly circulated a “Statement of Support” on WhatsApp and social media seeking support from members of the film industry. The suit also mentioned that the campaign received more than 250 signatures.

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Gupta also cited that the controversy had resulted in professional damage, including the withdrawal of Aasmani from the Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ).

The Four More Shots actor has now asked for ₹9 crores in damages. She has also demanded an unconditional apology and public retraction from Negi.